GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 209,986 Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 209,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Get Holley alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Holley by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Holley by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Holley by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,133,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 121,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Holley

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Holley Trading Up 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLLY stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $412.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Holley Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLLY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

View Our Latest Report on HLLY

Holley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.