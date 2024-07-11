GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.57%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 85,985 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,896,829.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,223.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 85,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,896,829.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,033 shares of company stock valued at $16,276,940. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEVI. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

