GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,691 shares of company stock worth $1,334,455 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

