GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 11,807 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $4,166,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $239,347,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $96,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,131,000 after buying an additional 745,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after buying an additional 730,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

