GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 20,710 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,710 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pegasystems by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.63 per share, for a total transaction of $504,218.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,966.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,779.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands purchased 8,600 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.63 per share, for a total transaction of $504,218.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,966.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,504 shares of company stock worth $999,794. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

