GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 54,851 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,851 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in UMH Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -573.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UMH

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.