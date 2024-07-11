GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.01 Million Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CAVA Group by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,281 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CAVA Group by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CAVA Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 196,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,222,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CAVA Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 127,146 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAVA shares. Argus upgraded CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

CAVA stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 208.05. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $98.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

