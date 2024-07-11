GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $929,000 Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 737,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 1,041.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 205,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 187,640 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $75.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.88. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

In other news, CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $87,934.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,433.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

