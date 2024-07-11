GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $961,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 525.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYN. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

