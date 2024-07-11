GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $969,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 44,392 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $9,351,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,731,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,098,946 shares of company stock worth $236,826,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Carvana Trading Up 2.6 %

CVNA stock opened at $134.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $136.92.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

