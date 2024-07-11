GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2,530.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $293.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

