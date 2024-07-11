Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.93

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.36. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 38,588 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

