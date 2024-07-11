GURU Organic Energy (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Shares Up 4.1%

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

GURU Organic Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

GURU Organic Energy Company Profile

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, produces, markets, and distributes natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names.

