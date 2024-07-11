Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Haleon by 853.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

