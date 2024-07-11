Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 13.57 and last traded at 13.57. Approximately 227,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 203,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.46.
Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is 13.75.
