Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Up 6.8%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02). Approximately 1,200,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 732,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Trading Down 10.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.