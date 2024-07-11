Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $144.10

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.10 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 167.50 ($2.15). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.13), with a volume of 751,661 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of £540.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,509.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.59.

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 16,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £24,784.76 ($31,746.84). Insiders have bought 16,420 shares of company stock worth $2,523,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

