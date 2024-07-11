Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Hasbro by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $57.15 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

