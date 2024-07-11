Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.34

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.34 and traded as low as $20.15. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 2,062 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent M. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Douglas Todd Eden bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $294,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,094.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent M. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,500 shares of company stock worth $476,855. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

