Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Up 19%

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) rose 19% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 18,934,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 675% from the average daily volume of 2,444,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.43. The firm has a market cap of £5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

