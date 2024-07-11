HC Wainwright Weighs in on Dyadic International, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dyadic International in a research report issued on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyadic International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Dyadic International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.73. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Institutional Trading of Dyadic International

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 116.14% and a negative net margin of 347.92%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dyadic International stock. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Dyadic International as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.