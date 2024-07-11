Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $89.01, but opened at $61.79. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 824,949 shares traded.

The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Further Reading

