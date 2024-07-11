Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $23,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 9.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 14.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.09.

Hess Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hess stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.80 and a 200-day moving average of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $131.61 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.