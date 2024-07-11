Hillman Solutions Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HLMN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -869.13 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,614,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,717,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 320,371 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 21.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 32,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,190 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In other news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.