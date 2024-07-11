Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Hits New 12-Month High at $193.60

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193.60 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 191.60 ($2.45), with a volume of 527307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.80 ($2.41).
Several brokerages have recently commented on HOC. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.33) to GBX 250 ($3.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174 ($2.23).
In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Eduardo Landin acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £132,675 ($169,943.64). Corporate insiders own 38.69% of the company’s stock.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
