Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOMB. Stephens upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,240,000 after purchasing an additional 432,091 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,615,000 after acquiring an additional 590,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,363,000 after acquiring an additional 203,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.