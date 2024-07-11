Horizon Space Acquisition I (NASDAQ:HSPO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 101,847 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 38,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Space Acquisition I

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 382,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $816,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 528,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,265,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

