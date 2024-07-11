H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 63,942 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 89.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,154 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 503.2% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

