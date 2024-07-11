HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells $14,671,250.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HUBS opened at $491.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $592.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.74. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of -185.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.00.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

