i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Given New $3.50 Price Target at CIBC

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from $4.25 to $3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
i-80 Gold stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $324.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.42. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 115.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that i-80 Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than i-80 Gold
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.