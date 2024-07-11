i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Given New $3.50 Price Target at CIBC

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUXFree Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from $4.25 to $3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

i-80 Gold stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $324.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.42. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 115.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that i-80 Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,739,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,954 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 182,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150,141 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.