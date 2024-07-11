IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. IAC has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,182,000 after acquiring an additional 259,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,549,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 9.5% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,812,000 after acquiring an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 97,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 265,235 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

