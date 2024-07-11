IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.43

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.43 and traded as high as C$5.80. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 1,115,552 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.03.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.3658863 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

