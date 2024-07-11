Ian James Anthony Ferguson Sells 176,991 Shares of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson sold 176,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £999,999.15 ($1,280,900.67).

ELIX opened at GBX 565 ($7.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £267.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,661.76 and a beta of 0.61. Elixirr International plc has a 1-year low of GBX 402 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 665 ($8.52). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 586.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 577.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Elixirr International’s previous dividend of $5.30. Elixirr International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

