IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after purchasing an additional 631,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,994,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 1.6 %

IEX stock opened at $198.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

