IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

IDXX has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $586.63.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $483.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.00. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

