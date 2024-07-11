Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Up 11.5%

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) shot up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.37). 262,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 166,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Get Ilika alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ilika from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IKA

Ilika Stock Up 9.6 %

Ilika Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £45.37 million, a PE ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.72.

(Get Free Report)

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.