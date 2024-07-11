Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,077.00

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,077 ($26.60) and last traded at GBX 2,075.59 ($26.59), with a volume of 2095415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,066 ($26.46).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.18) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,325 ($29.78) to GBX 2,600 ($33.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,265 ($29.01).
Imperial Brands Stock Performance
Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 22.45 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,478.26%.
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.
