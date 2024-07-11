Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Down 34.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 34.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,350 to GBX 1,500. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Indivior traded as low as GBX 701.50 ($8.99) and last traded at GBX 775.24 ($9.93). 23,030,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,388% from the average session volume of 660,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,181 ($15.13).

Indivior Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,310.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,415.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

