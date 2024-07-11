Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

NYSE INFY opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $71,409,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,378 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 76.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,585,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Infosys by 49.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,741,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after buying an additional 1,235,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

