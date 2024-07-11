Insider Buying: GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Acquires 4,140 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Up 1.5 %

GME stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 312.16 and a beta of -0.10. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GME

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GameStop by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.