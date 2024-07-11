Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Buys 2,924 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil acquired 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £5,087.76 ($6,516.92).
Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 173.25 ($2.22) on Thursday. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 133 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 176 ($2.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £211.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,888.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.49.
