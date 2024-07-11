Insider Buying: Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,654 ($21.19) per share, with a total value of £148.86 ($190.68).

Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh bought 9 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,697 ($21.74) per share, for a total transaction of £152.73 ($195.63).

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,606 ($20.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,867.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,701.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,561.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Softcat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150 ($14.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,855 ($23.76).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Softcat to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,950 ($24.98) to GBX 1,490 ($19.09) in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Shore Capital cut shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softcat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,417.50 ($18.16).

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

