Insider Buying: Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,654 ($21.19) per share, with a total value of £148.86 ($190.68).
Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 7th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh bought 9 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,697 ($21.74) per share, for a total transaction of £152.73 ($195.63).
Softcat Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,606 ($20.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,867.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,701.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,561.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Softcat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150 ($14.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,855 ($23.76).
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
