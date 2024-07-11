Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 2,335 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,664,656.85.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66.

On Monday, May 20th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $98,349.15.

On Monday, May 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $30,861.99.

On Monday, April 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $31,437.68.

On Monday, April 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $34,916.85.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,020.50 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

