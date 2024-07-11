Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CFO Sells 14,296 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

P. Kevan Krysler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $1,936,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

