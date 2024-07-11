Insider Selling: Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) insider Robert Ellis sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.43), for a total value of £280,000 ($358,652.49).

LON:SRAD opened at GBX 118 ($1.51) on Thursday. Stelrad Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.79). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £150.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.33 and a beta of 0.17.

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It offers steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular radiators; steel multicolumn and aluminium radiators; and hydronic, hybrid, dual fuel, and electrical heat emitters under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, DL Radiators, and Hudevad brands.

