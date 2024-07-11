Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells 76,376 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total value of $17,317,494.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,353,539.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $223.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,508,000. Bain Capital Public Equity LP boosted its stake in Workday by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Workday by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.11.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

