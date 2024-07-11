Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($3.36) Per Share

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Insmed in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.36) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.54). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Insmed’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $43,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 927,040 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

