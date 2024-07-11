Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Raised to $95.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Insmed Stock Up 4.0 %

INSM opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. Insmed’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $43,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $25,242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after buying an additional 927,040 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

