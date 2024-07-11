Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,674. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

