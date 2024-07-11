Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.98

Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.03. Intevac shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 43,534 shares.

Get Intevac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on IVAC

Intevac Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 83,958 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Intevac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 561,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 372,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 67,457 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 359,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.